Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Xometry worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,914.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.