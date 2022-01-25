Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 7.9%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 3,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

