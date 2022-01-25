XSGD Market Capitalization Hits $210.63 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $210.63 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 281,197,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

