Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 150,729 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XTNT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,517,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

