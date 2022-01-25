Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.6%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 107,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 240,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,212,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter.

