Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3,414.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Xylem worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Amundi acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

