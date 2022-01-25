Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Shares of XYL opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

