Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $298.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00243170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00077770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00095873 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004051 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,046,038 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

