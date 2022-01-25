YENTEN (YTN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. YENTEN has a market cap of $90,459.41 and approximately $38.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,573.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.37 or 0.06601491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00292939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.83 or 0.00786992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00064389 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00395879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00243127 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

