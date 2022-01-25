YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 541.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

