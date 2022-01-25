YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 6.2%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.73. 5,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,253,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of YETI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

