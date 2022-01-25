YFValue Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

