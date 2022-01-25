yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $18.31 Million

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One yieldfarming.insure coin can currently be purchased for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,842.60 or 0.99955537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00092799 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00243700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00342897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00150452 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

