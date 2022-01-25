yieldwatch (WATCH) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $58,638.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

