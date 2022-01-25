YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 14,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

