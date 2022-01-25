Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

