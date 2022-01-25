Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $18,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

