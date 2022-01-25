Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APOG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 184,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.95%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $301,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 77,421 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

