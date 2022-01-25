Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Ball reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

NYSE:BLL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

