Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. 240,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 5.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

