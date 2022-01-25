Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.37. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

