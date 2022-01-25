Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post sales of $552.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.60 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NBR opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

