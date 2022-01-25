Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 474,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,205. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

