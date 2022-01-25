Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

ROLL stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.34. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,349. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.77. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

