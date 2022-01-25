Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,992. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

