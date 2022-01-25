Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 78,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,769. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

