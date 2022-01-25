Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

ANF stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,247,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

