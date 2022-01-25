Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.79. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

