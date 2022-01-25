Zacks: Analysts Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,333. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

