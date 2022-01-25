Zacks: Analysts Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,345. The company has a market cap of $484.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Cango has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 56.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.