Zacks: Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.69. NICE posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE stock traded down $13.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,770. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

