Zacks: Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NovoCure posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,497. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.97. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

