Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.06. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

TRGP opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Targa Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,687.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

