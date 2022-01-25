Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

