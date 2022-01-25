Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $93.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $87.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

NYSE DRQ opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock worth $1,583,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $3,767,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.