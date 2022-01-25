Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $21,587,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $24,684,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

