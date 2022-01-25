Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.