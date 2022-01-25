Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will announce $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.53. Genesco reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 6,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,112. The firm has a market cap of $947.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

