Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,615. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

