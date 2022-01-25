Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,735. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

