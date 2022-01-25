Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

NYSE:CRL opened at $330.09 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.84 and a 200 day moving average of $396.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.