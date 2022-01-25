Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

