Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

