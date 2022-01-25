Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. 9,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,344. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

