Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $863.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.00 million and the lowest is $845.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

