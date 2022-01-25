Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.72. 691,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,159. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.