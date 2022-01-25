Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $187.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,498 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

