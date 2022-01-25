Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

FRA ZAL traded down €2.58 ($2.93) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €64.58 ($73.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,750 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.81. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

