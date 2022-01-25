Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

Zalando stock traded down €2.58 ($2.93) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €64.58 ($73.39). 1,396,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.93 and a 200-day moving average of €83.81.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

