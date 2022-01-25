Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €96.50 at UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

